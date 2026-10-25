Turkish football’s ultimate rivalry takes center stage Monday night as league leaders Galatasaray welcome archrivals Fenerbahçe for a blockbuster Süper Lig clash.

Galatasaray enter the high-stakes fixture riding high after a morale-boosting 4-2 UEFA Champions League victory away against French side Lille.

Domestically, the defending champions have turned RAMS Park into an impenetrable fortress, extending an astonishing 39-match unbeaten run at home in league play (31 wins, 8 draws). Their last domestic defeat on home soil came precisely against Fenerbahçe on May 19, 2024.

Okan Buruk’s side has mastered the art of late drama this season, securing 10 crucial points from goals scored in the dying minutes, including Victor Osimhen’s 90th-minute equalizer against Arca Çorum FK, Gabriel Sara’s 90+1st-minute winner against İstanbul Başakşehir, late heroics from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Mario Lemina against Kasımpaşa, and Deniz Gül’s 88th-minute winner last week against Gençlerbirliği. A victory on Monday would mark Buruk’s 120th league win at the helm of the Lions.

However, Galatasaray will have to cope without Portuguese star Rafael Leao, who is sidelined with a mild-to-moderate groin strain sustained in the win over Gençlerbirliği.

Fenerbahçe arrive in formidable domestic form under manager Ismail Kartal, riding a three-match league winning streak and boasting the Süper Lig’s most prolific attack with 22 goals.

The Yellow Canaries have kept clean sheets in each of their last four top-flight outings, outscoring opponents 14-0 across emphatic victories over Eyüpspor (8-0), Çaykur Rizespor (3-0), and Alanyaspor (3-0).

Despite their domestic surge, Fenerbahçe stumbled in Europe mid-week, letting a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 Champions League home draw against Slavia Prague.

The visitors are also battling a heavy injury toll: Marco Asensio is sidelined following left knee cartilage surgery, Nathan Ake faces a three-week layoff with a hamstring injury, and Mert Müldür and Jayden Oosterwolde remain fitness concerns.

In-form striker Vedat Muriqi, who has netted seven league goals this campaign, is expected to lead Fenerbahçe’s attack.

Recent history favors hosts

History heavily favors the hosts in recent derbies. Fenerbahçe are winless in their last four league encounters against Galatasaray, suffering a 3-0 defeat in this exact fixture at RAMS Park in April.

Furthermore, Galatasaray’s talismanic Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen boasts an undefeated record against the Yellow Canaries across four league matches and one Turkish Cup fixture – highlighted by a two-goal performance in the 2024-25 cup quarterfinals.

With championship implications and fierce local pride on the line, the tie could be a early make-or-break moment in the season.

Entering the weekend, Galatasaray sit atop the standings with 19 points on the back of six wins, one draw and a defeat. Third-placed Fenerbahçe trail by three points with 16, having recorded five wins, a draw, and two losses.

The Intercontinental Derby, scheduled for a 09:30 p.m. kickoff, will be officiated by referee Atilla Karaoğlan.

Possible Lineups

Galatasaray

Uğurcan Çakır; Roland Sallai, Davinson Sanchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Eren Elmalı; Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina; Leroy Sane, Gabriel Sara, Barış Alper Yılmaz; Victor Osimhen.

Fenerbahçe

Ederson; Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Oppong, Levent Mercan; N'Golo Kante, Matteo Guendouzi; Oğuz Aydın, İrfan Can Kahveci, Mason Greenwood; Vedat Muriqi.