Türkiye’s long-awaited World Cup return is entering its final stretch, with the national team closing preparations with a final tune-up against Venezuela on Saturday in Florida before heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, marking the last test for Türkiye national football team before a tournament that ends a 24-year absence from football’s biggest stage.

24 years later

Türkiye last appeared at a World Cup in 2002, when it finished third under Şenol Güneş, its best ever result. The 2026 return has reignited national expectations after a strong qualifying campaign.

Under head coach Vincenzo Montella, appointed in 2023, the team finished second in UEFA Group E behind Spain.

Despite a heavy 6-0 loss to Spain, Türkiye responded with statement wins over Georgia and Bulgaria and secured qualification through the playoffs, edging Romania and Kosovo with narrow 1-0 victories.

Montella’s side has built its identity on high pressing, quick transitions, and tactical flexibility, blending experienced leaders with a new generation of talent.

Final tests before challenge

The Venezuela friendly follows a dominant 4-0 win over North Macedonia in Istanbul, where goals came from Orkun Kökçü, Can Uzun, Deniz Gül, and Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Türkiye has been drawn into a competitive Group D featuring the United States, Paraguay, and Australia.

The schedule begins June 13 against Australia in Vancouver, followed by matches against Paraguay and the United States in California.

Montella views the Venezuela match as a final calibration point, focusing on rhythm, set pieces, and squad balance ahead of a demanding group stage.

Squad balance and emerging core

The 26-man squad announced earlier this week reflects a mix of European experience and rising stars.

Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu anchors midfield control, supported by Orkun Kökçü and Salih Özcan.

In attack, attention centers on Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, part of a young core expected to define Türkiye’s next era.

Türkiye national team players train for the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparatory match against Venezuela, Miami, U.S., June 4, 2026. (AA Photo)

They are joined by Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Barış Alper Yılmaz, and Can Uzun, offering depth and versatility across the frontline.

Defensively, the squad features Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü, and Ferdi Kadıoğlu, providing experience and European pedigree.

Final reality check

Venezuela, ranked outside World Cup qualification, arrives as a physical and compact opponent, known for defensive discipline and counterattacking threat.

The meeting is the first senior clash between the two nations.

For Türkiye, the match offers a final opportunity to refine tactical patterns and manage fitness before travel to the team’s Arizona base camp.

A convincing performance would further fuel belief around a squad many see as one of Türkiye’s most gifted in decades.

After 2002’s breakthrough generation, expectations are rising again, driven by a blend of established European stars and emerging talent.