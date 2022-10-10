Türkiye won the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup on Sunday, destroying the reigning champions Angola 4-1 in the final held in Istanbul.
The hosts put in a dominant second-half display to lift their maiden World Cup title after the first half ended 1-1 with goals by Ömer Güleryüz and Angola’s Adao.
Rahmi Özcan scored from the penalty spot to put Türkiye ahead and then netted the third to put them firmly in control.
Serkan Dereli added the finishing touch as Türkiye exacted revenge for the penalty shootout defeat to Angola in the 2018 final.
Earlier on Sunday, Uzbekistan won 4-2 against Haiti in the third-place game.
