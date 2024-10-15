Türkiye beat Iceland 4-2 in a breathtaking Nations League game in Reykjavik on Monday.

The game, which took place at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik, was expected to be postponed due to frozen pitch conditions.

O. Óskarsson, and A. Guðjohnsen scored for Iceland ın the 3rd and 83rd minutes, respectively, while I. Kahveci 62, H. Çalhanoğlu 67pen, A. Güler 88, and K. Aktürkoğlu scored in the 62nd, 67th, 88th and 90+5 minutes, respectively.

Polish referee Damian Sylwestrzak officiated the game, assisted by compatriots Paweł Sokolnicki and Bartosz Kaszynski.

Historically, Türkiye faced Iceland 14 times, with eight losses, three draws, and three wins.

In these encounters, Iceland has scored 24 goals compared to Türkiye's 14.

The last conflict took place on Sept. 9 in Izmir, where Türkiye emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline.

Wales will travel to Türkiye on Nov. 16 after the first meeting of the two teams last month ended in a 0-0 draw in Cardiff.