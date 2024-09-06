Euro 2024 quarterfinalist Türkiye launched their UEFA Nations League B League Group 4 campaign with a goalless 0-0 tie against Wales in Cardiff late Friday.

Türkiye were without captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu for the League B Group 4 clash as Vincenzo Montella's side returned to action for the first time since reaching the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Brennan Johnson's clever backheel released Connor Roberts early on, but Ramsey mistimed his header and the ball flew over off his shoulder.

The best chance fell to Rodon, lurking at the far post from a Wales' short-corner but the defender was unable to keep his half-volley down.

Wales had the ball in the net after 37 minutes as Thomas raced onto Ramsey's ball over the top.

Thomas kept his composure to lift the ball over Türkiye keeper Mert Günok, but Bellamy's celebrations were cut short by the assistant referee's offside flag.

Türkiye barely threatened in the first half but Yılmaz headed over soon after the interval.

Wales almost made the most of their numerical advantage following Yılmaz's dismissal when Harry Wilson fired narrowly wide.

Kieffer Moore ended the game sporting a headband after the Wales striker sustained a nasty cut.

Türkiye's journey in the UEFA Nations League has been a tale of ups and downs.

Their initial foray in the 2018-2019 season was marked by struggles, as they finished last in B League Group 2, managing only one victory against Sweden and three defeats, including a disappointing home loss to Russia.

Despite this, Türkiye was granted a reprieve to stay in the B League due to format changes.

The 2020-2021 season saw Türkiye in B League Group 3, where under Şenol Güneş, they faced a tough group comprising Hungary, Russia and Serbia.

The team managed just one win, three draws and two losses, ultimately finishing in last place and relegating to the C League.

Their only victory came against Russia with a 3-2 scoreline, while they drew twice with Serbia and suffered defeats to Hungary.

The 2022-2023 season brought a significant turnaround.

Under Stefan Kuntz, Türkiye were placed in C League Group 1 alongside Luxembourg, Faroe Islands and Lithuania.

Türkiye excelled, winning four of their first five matches and drawing two, including a high-scoring 3-3 draw against Luxembourg and a narrow 2-1 defeat to Faroe Islands.

With 13 points from six matches, Türkiye topped their group and earned promotion back to the B League.