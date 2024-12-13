Türkiye’s national football team has landed in Group E for the FIFA 2026 World Cup European qualifiers, facing a challenging lineup that includes the winner of the Netherlands-Spain UEFA Nations League quarterfinal clash, Georgia and Bulgaria.

The draw, conducted at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, placed Türkiye in the second seeding pot.

Representing the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) were President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, Vice President Ceyhun Kazancı and head coach Vincenzo Montella, among others.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the upcoming tournament as "one of the greatest World Cups ever," while UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin expressed hope for the participation of Europe’s finest teams.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, promises to deliver unprecedented football action, with 48 teams competing in 104 matches across 12 groups.

Türkiye’s road to N. America

Türkiye’s campaign kicks off in September 2024, with the four-team groups commencing later than the five-team groups, which start in March.

Each team will play home-and-away matches, with the group stage wrapping up by November 2025.

The top 12 group leaders from the European qualifiers will secure direct berths to the World Cup.

The second-placed teams and four UEFA Nations League entrants will vie for the final four spots in a playoff in March 2026.

Türkiye’s group stage opener and eventual playoff hopes hinge on navigating a fiercely competitive lineup.

The bigger picture

The FIFA World Cup is on display before the start of the UEFA Preliminary Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the FIFA headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Group E is not the only one packed with intrigue.

Here’s how the rest of the draw shapes up:

Group A: Germany/Italy (winner), Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo

Group C: Portugal/Denmark (loser), Greece, Scotland, Belarus

Group D: France/Croatia (winner), Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan

Group F: Portugal/Denmark (winner), Hungary, Ireland, Armenia

Group G: Netherlands/Spain (loser), Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino

Group I: Germany/Italy (loser), Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra

Group L: France/Croatia (loser), Czechia, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

Key dates

First matches: March 2024 (five-team groups), September 2024 (four-team groups)

Group stage ends: November 2025

Playoff matches: March 2026

World Cup opening match: June 11, 2026, at Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

World Cup final: July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey