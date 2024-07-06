In a heart-wrenching Euro 2024 quarterfinal tie, Türkiye's Crescent-Stars were edged out by the Netherlands, 2-1, thus ending their journey in the tournament.

The match saw its first significant action in the 11th minute when Ferdi Kadıoğlu found Salih Özcan outside the penalty area.

Özcan's right-footed strike from a slight right angle, however, soared over the crossbar.

Türkiye struck gold in the 35th minute.

A well-placed corner by captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu caused chaos in the Dutch defense, and the clearance attempt fell to Arda Güler.

Positioned on the right edge of the box, Güler swung a precise cross to the back post, where Samet Akaydın headed it home, giving Türkiye a 1-0 lead.

Türkiye's players celebrate after Samet Akaydın's goal during the Euro 2024 match against the Netherlands, Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

The first half concluded with Türkiye holding a slim advantage.

The second half saw Arda Güler almost doubling Türkiye's lead in the 56th minute with a free-kick from the right flank.

His left-footed shot bent toward the right corner but hit the post.

Despite the Netherlands, upping the ante, Kenan Yıldız’s 65th-minute powerful shot from just outside the box forced a save from Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen.

The rebound was nearly capitalized on by Kaan Ayhan, but Wout Weghorst cleared the danger.

In the 70th minute, Dutch persistence paid off.

Memphis Depay delivered a pinpoint cross from the right, and Weghorst's header was brilliantly saved by Mert Günok, only for the resulting corner to level the score.

Depay played a short corner with Schouten, received the ball back, and crossed it to Stefan de Vrij, who headed it into the net to make it 1-1.

Six minutes later, the Netherlands took the lead.

Xavi Simons set up Denzel Dumfries on the right side of the penalty area.

Dumfries' low cross was met by Cody Gakpo, who tapped it in at the back post, going through Mert Müldür 2-1.

Türkiye pushed for an equalizer in the 85th minute when Kerem Aktürkoğlu's shot from the left side of the box deflected off De Vrij and went out for a corner.

Then, in stoppage time, Abdülkerim Bardakcı’s cross found Semih Kılıçsoy, but Verbruggen was equal to his attempt.

Despite Türkiye's valiant efforts, the match ended 2-1 in favor of the Netherlands.

Türkiye's players applaud fans after the Euro 2024 match against the Netherlands, Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2024. (DHA Photo)

This defeat saw Türkiye bow out of Euro 2024, failing to emulate their historical Euro 2008 campaign.