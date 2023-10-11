Turkish men's national football team is set to lock horns against Croatia for the 12th time in the UEFA 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024) Qualifiers Group D on Thursday.

In the 11 previous battles between these two sides, Türkiye's record stands at one victory, six hard-fought draws and four defeats.

These contests include eight official matches and three friendly encounters.

Goals have flowed from both sides, with Croatia scoring a total of 15, while Türkiye has responded with nine.

These goals have been scored on various battlegrounds, including neutral territory, Zagreb, Istanbul, Eskişehir and Bursa.

Notably, Türkiye's defense has kept a clean sheet in five of the eight official matches.

The historic saga began at the 10th European Championship Finals in England on June 11, 1996, where Croatia secured a slender 1-0 win in Nottingham with a goal by Vlaovic in the 87th minute.

The second clash unfolded during the Kirin Cup in Sendai, Japan, on June 12, 1997, and ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Türkiye's goal was a work of art courtesy of the talented Ertuğrul Sağlam.

Fast forward to March 31, 2004, when the teams locked horns in Zagreb for the third time, culminating in an electrifying 2-2 draw.

The crowning jewel of their rivalry came during the quarterfinals of Euro 2008, as the match played at Ernst Happel Stadium on June 20, 2008, ended goalless in regular time.

In the 119th minute, Croatia took the lead with a goal by Klasnic, but the Crescent-Stars responded with a thrilling goal by Semih Şentürk in the 120+1 minute, pushing the match into a penalty shootout.

Türkiye, led by their star players Arda Turan, Semih Şentürk and Hamit Altıntop, converted three crucial penalties, while Croatia faltered as Modric, Petric and Rakitic missed their mark.

Türkiye emerged victorious, clinching the match 3-1 on penalties, an iconic moment that solidified their status as legends.

The rivalry persisted with a playoff round in the Euro 2012 Qualifications on Nov. 11, 2011, with Croatia emerging victorious in Istanbul with a resounding 3-0 win, thanks to goals from Olic, Mandzukic and Corluka.

The rematch in Zagreb on Nov. 15 ended goalless, securing Croatia's ticket to Euro 2012.

A significant milestone was achieved for Turkish football on Sept. 5, 2017, when the national team claimed their first victory against Croatia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup European Qualification Group I match in Eskişehir, with Cenk Tosun netting the lone goal, resulting in a 1-0 win.

A friendly match at Vodafone Park on Nov. 11, 2020, was fought tooth and nail to a three-all draw.

Fast forward to the present, the latest installment of this captivating saga unfolded in Bursa on March 28, 2023, during the Euro 2024 Qualifying Group, where Croatia secured a 2-0 victory.

The Turkish men's football national team poses for a pre-match photo before the UEFA Euro qualifiers match against Croatia, Bursa, Türkiye, March 28, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Century of action

Fueled by the news of their Euro 2032 joint bid with Italy's approval, this upcoming clash is reaching a fever pitch as the Crescent-Stars are poised to play their 619th match in history.

Türkiye's footballing history spans 100 years, encompassing a total of 618 matches, consisting of 338 official and 280 private encounters, resulting in 239 wins, 146 draws and 233 defeats, including one by default.

During these matches, the national team has showcased its attacking prowess by scoring 842 goals, with 263 coming from away matches, 271 from home fixtures and 84 in neutral field contests.

There are also three wins by default in this impressive tally, but the team has conceded 885 goals.

In their illustrious history, the Turkish National Team has faced off against the national teams of 91 different countries, including 534 matches against European representatives, 34 against Asian counterparts, 24 against African teams, 23 against those from the Americas and three against Oceania.

It is worth noting a unique match against Greece, where the special match held at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Nov. 17, 2015, ended in a 0-0 draw.

Six months later, FIFA awarded the match to Türkiye with a 3-0 score, as Greece had fielded illegal players.

Furthermore, a friendly match against Kosovo on May 21, 2014, resulted in a resounding 6-1 victory for Türkiye.

However, this match was not considered for official records, as Kosovo was not a member of UEFA and FIFA at the time.

The upcoming clash against Croatia carries added significance as it will be the first match under the management of Italian coach Vincenzo Montella.

The Crescent-Stars, now led by Montella following his three-year contract, will face Latvia in their second match in Konya on Sunday.