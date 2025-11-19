Spain secured their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Türkiye on Tuesday, a result that saw the hosts top Group E while the visitors sealed second place and a spot in the play-offs.

Spain took early control of their final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group E at La Cartuja Stadium, opening the scoring in the 4th minute when Cucurella found Dani Olmo, who slipped past his marker and fired into the net from a tight angle. The hosts continued to dominate, threatening through Oyarzabal and Pino but failing to extend their lead.

Türkiye leveled in the 42nd minute after Orkun Kökçü’s corner found Barış Alper, whose header into the six-yard box was finished by 21-year-old Deniz Gül, netting his first goal in his first start for the national team.

Türkiye began the second half strongly and went ahead in the 54th minute. Salih Özcan collected a pass from Orkun Kökçü outside the box and drove a low shot past goalkeeper Unai Simón for his first international goal.

Spain equalized in the 62nd minute after Pino’s effort was cleared off the line by Merih Demiral, only for the rebound to deflect off Çağlar Söyüncü into the path of Oyarzabal, who tapped into an open net.

Spain pushed for a winner in the closing minutes, but goalkeeper Altay Bayındır denied multiple attempts to preserve the draw.