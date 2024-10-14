As Türkiye prepares to face Iceland in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, the match's fate hangs in the balance due to severe weather conditions.

Scheduled for today at Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik, the game may be postponed because of frozen pitch conditions.

Ceyhun Kazancı, Vice President of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), shared updates on social media, stating, "The pitch is currently frozen. There's a 51% chance the match will be postponed. A coordination meeting has been held, and the referee "will inspect the field at 17:00 local time to make the final decision."

After a previous match against Montenegro, Türkiye traveled to Reykjavik, where UEFA officials and Icelandic Football Federation representatives conducted field inspections.

With temperatures hovering around 1 degree Celsius, the risk of injury to players has prompted additional checks and preparations on the pitch.

If the match is officially postponed, it is expected to take place on Tuesday, with the new date and time determined by discussions among the TFF, the Icelandic Football Federation, and UEFA officials.

Should no postponement occur, kickoff is set for 9:45 am local time.

Polish referee Damian Sylwestrzak will officiate, assisted by compatriots Paweł Sokolnicki and Bartosz Kaszynski.

Historically, Türkiye has faced Iceland 14 times, with eight losses, three draws, and three wins.

In these encounters, Iceland has scored 24 goals compared to Türkiye's 14.

The last conflict took place on Sept. 9 in Izmir, where Türkiye emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline.

Throughout its 101-year history, Turkey has played a total of 634 matches, including 349 official and 285 friendly games, achieving 247 wins, 149 draws, and 238 losses.