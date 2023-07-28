The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have joined forces, submitting a joint bid to host Euro 2032.

UEFA, the governing body of European football, confirmed the development on Friday, signaling a momentous step toward a shared vision of sporting excellence.

Italy had already taken the plunge with an individual bid to host the 2032 European Championship in April, but the allure of collaboration and the prospect of creating an unparalleled footballing spectacle with Türkiye proved irresistible.

Not to be outdone, Türkiye had submitted its bid to host the tournament in either 2028 or 2032, igniting a fierce race for the prestigious hosting rights.

UEFA wasted no time in embracing this visionary union, expressing their commitment to working alongside TFF and FIGC to ensure that the joint bid aligns seamlessly with the stringent bidding requirements.

If the bid successfully clears this crucial hurdle, the spotlight will shift to the UEFA Executive Committee on Oct. 10, where the host appointments for both the 2028 and 2032 editions will be decided.

This isn't the first time the notion of a joint bid has graced football enthusiasts.

A similar aspiration for the 2028 edition has been set in motion by England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.