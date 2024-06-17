The Turkish Crescent-Stars will launch their Euro 2024 odyssey on Tuesday as they face Georgia in Dortmund.

This match promises to be a crucial encounter in Group F, which also features Portugal and the Czech Republic.

With Portugal heavily favored to top the group, Türkiye, Georgia, and the Czech Republic will be battling fiercely for the second spot.

Türkiye's best European Championship performance dates back to 2008, when they reached the semifinals.

However, they faced early exits in both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

Despite a recent slump, including a 2-1 defeat to Poland and a five-match winless streak, the Crescent-Stars are determined to advance to the round of 16.

Topping Group D in the qualifiers with 17 points, Türkiye are expected to secure a win against Georgia on matchday one.

Vincenzo Montella's squad will face Georgia for the sixth time, holding a favorable record of three wins in their previous five encounters.

Their last clash was a 3-1 victory in May 2012.

Türkiye's squad has been hit by injuries, losing key players like Enes Ünal, Çaglar Söyüncü, and Ozan Kabak. Despite these setbacks, players like Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Kenan Yıldız, and captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu are set to lead the charge.

Georgia, making their first-ever appearance at a major tournament, bring an element of surprise.

Under Willy Sagnol, they secured their spot by defeating Greece on penalties in the playoffs.

Their only match since then was a 3-1 victory over Montenegro on June 9.

With a relatively favorable fixture list, avoiding Portugal until matchday three, Georgia hopes to capitalize on their momentum.

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with 15 goals in 30 national appearances, stands out as Georgia's star player.

The squad also boasts talents like Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili, Slovan Bratislava's Guram Kashia, and Watford's Giorgi Chakvetadze.

Despite injuries to key players such as Solomon Kvirkvelia and Otar Kiteishvili, Georgia's depth could prove crucial.

Türkiye’s lineup will likely see Kerem Aktürkoğlu in the attacking third, Juventus' Kenan Yıldız in the No. 10 role, and Real Madrid’s Arda Güler making his mark.

Defensively, Merih Demiral is a sure starter, while Çalhanoğlu anchors the midfield.

For Georgia, Metz striker Georges Mikautadze, with 10 goals in 25 appearances, will pair up with Kvaratskhelia in the attack.

Injuries have shuffled their lineup, with Gabriel Sigua replacing Jaba Kankava, potentially earning his second national cap.