Türkiye launched their Euro 2024 bid with a crucial 3-1 win over Georgia in the Group F match at Dortmund BVB Stadion in Germany on Tuesday.

The Turkish Crescent-Stars scored their first goal in the 25th minute with Mert Müldür's volley.

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze scored an equalizer in the 32nd minute and the first half ended in a 1-1 tie.

In the second half, Türkiye's 19-year-old star Arda Güler scored a goal in the 66th minute and Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored Türkiye's third goal in the final seconds of the breathtaking match.

Güler, 19, had a difficult time with injuries in his first season in Madrid but stepped up for Türkiye in a fiercely contested match with Georgia, who did not look out of place in their first-ever match at a major international tournament.

"I'm really happy with the win, I hope I can score more goals to help my team," said Güler.

"I don't care about personal achievements, I'm only concerned about helping the team win and that we go as far as possible."

Türkiye boss Montella gets best birthday present with Georgia win

Coach Vincenzo Montella spent his 50th birthday on Tuesday in the perfect way possible: watching his side win their opening game of Euro 2024 in dramatic fashion over battling underdogs Georgia.

Real Madrid starlet Güler gave the Italian what he described as "the best birthday present that I have ever received" with a beautiful long-range strike that put Türkiye ahead with less than half an hour to play.

"My coach had wanted a goal as a birthday present," a bashful-looking Güler told reporters. "I hope I can continue these goals."

Georgia repeatedly went close to the equalizer their tenacious performance deserved and forced a vital block from Samet Akaydın in added time, before Kerem Aktürkoğlu made it 3-1 with virtually the last kick of the match.

"We are just thrilled," Montella told reporters. "It was a lot of coincidences coming together today, my 50th birthday, Eid at home, the Euro opener."

He told reporters: "It really was the perfect day, in terms of the spirit and in terms of the best present I could get."

Montella, though, said Türkiye could have avoided Georgia's late surge had they killed off the game and that his players must be more clinical against Portugal and the Czech Republic.

He also, in response to a question about Turkish fans' dreams, urged supporters to rein in their ambitions for now -- though anyone present in Dortmund might think that is a vain hope.

"Our dreams were very much focused on this match," Montella told reporters. "We managed to win (our first game of the tournament) for the first time, so there will be a lot of first times."

He said Türkiye would focus on trying to win against Portugal, a side they have never beaten, on Saturday to secure qualification for the last 16. "Then more dreams will emerge."

Türkiye's best European Championship performance dates back to 2008 when they reached the semifinals.

However, they faced early exits in both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

Despite a recent slump, including a 2-1 defeat to Poland and a five-match winless streak, the Crescent-Stars are determined to advance to the round of 16.