Turkey’s Euro 2020 journey ended without any points after losing to Switzerland 3-1 in its last group game at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan Sunday.

Haris Seferovic opened the scoring in Baku for Switzerland and two goals from Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri sealed an emphatic win.

Turkey made an effort for scoring, but Swiss keeper Sommer made a great save to deny Mert Müldür's powerful strike from outside the box in the 33rd minute.

Müldür, who was one of the best Turkish players in the first half, made another attempt but could not pass Sommer again and the first half ended 2-0.

Turkey had their chances, but Yann Sommer made a string of superb first-half saves as they searched for their first goal of the tournament.

In the 62nd minute, Turkey scored their only Euro 2020 goal. Irfan Can Kahveci fired a precise strike from around 20 meters, making the score 2-1.

However, Turkey failed to stop Shaqiri again, as he netted his second goal with a great attacking play by his team in the 68th minute, 3-1.

Switzerland had several occasions to score more, but they could not beat Çakır.

Switzerland's win over Turkey was not enough to secure automatic qualification to the last 16.

Switzerland finished third in Group A, level on points with second-placed Wales but behind them on goal difference. Wales survived with 10-men in Rome to lose only 1-0 to group winners Italy.

The Swiss had also netted only one goal in their two matches. Since the loss to Italy, many have turned on Petkovic for what they see as negative tactics and a lack of creativity.

Petkovic has been in charge since 2014, making him the third longest-serving coach at Euro 2020, and is heading into his 76th game. He had never lost a group game at a major tournament before being beaten by Italy.

The Swiss must wait to see if they are one of the four best third-placed sides who progress but with four points and a goal difference of minus-one have a decent chance.

Turkey, which three months ago sent out a signal of potential by beating the Netherlands 4-2 in a World Cup qualifier, has lost to both Italy and Wales.