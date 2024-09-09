The Turkish Crescent-Stars will be looking for their first win of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign as they host Iceland in Izmir on Monday night.

The Turkish side began their League B Group 4 journey with a goalless draw against Wales on Friday. In contrast, Iceland secured a 2-0 triumph over Montenegro, thanks to goals from Orri Oskarsson and Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson.

Türkiye had a strong Euro 2024 campaign, advancing to the quarterfinals before being knocked out by the Netherlands. With a host of promising young talents, there is much to be hopeful about for the future.

Despite this optimism, Vincenzo Montella's team was frustrated in their 2024-25 Nations League opener on Friday, where they were held to a goalless draw by Wales and had Barış Alper Yılmaz sent off.

In the 2022-23 Nations League, the Crescent-Stars excelled in Group C, topping Group 1 ahead of Luxembourg, the Faroe Islands, and Lithuania to secure promotion to League B.

As they prepare to resume Nations League play against Montenegro and Iceland in October, Türkiye will be optimistic about their chances of leading the group, given their recent progress.

Türkiye has faced Iceland 13 times but has only emerged victorious twice, with Iceland remaining unbeaten in the last four encounters between the two teams.

In their last two encounters during Euro 2020 qualification, Iceland defeated Türkiye 2-1 at home, and the teams played to a goalless draw in their return match.

Iceland missed out on Euro 2024 after losing 2-1 to Ukraine in the playoff final but secured a notable 1-0 victory over England in a friendly in early June.

Under Age Hareide, Iceland made a strong start to their 2024-25 Nations League campaign, earning a 2-0 win over Montenegro on Friday with goals from Oskarsson and Thorsteinsson.

The result has placed Iceland at the top of League B's Group 4 with three points, showcasing their potential for the future thanks to a roster of promising young talent.

Aiming for consecutive wins for the first time since January, Iceland could strengthen its position with another victory, setting up favorably for its October matches against Wales and Türkiye.

Türkiye will need to adjust for Yılmaz's absence on Monday, as the attacker is suspended following the red card he received in the goalless draw with Wales.

Fortunately, this should be a manageable adjustment. Arda Güler, who played as a false nine during parts of Euro 2024, could assume that role, with Hakan Çalhanoğlu stepping into the lineup.

The rest of the team is expected to remain the same, with head coach Montella likely to stick with a five-man defense and call for increased contributions from his wing-backs in this match.

For Iceland, head coach Hareide is unlikely to make significant changes given the impressive result and performance in the last match.

Oskarsson, who netted his third international goal last time out and plays for Real Sociedad, is expected to lead the attack once again.

Thorsteinsson is also set to start in an attacking role, and Birmingham City's Alfons Sampsted is likely to take up the right-back position.