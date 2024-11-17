Saturday’s UEFA Nations League game between Türkiye and Wales ended in a goalless draw.

Neither national team was able to score a goal at RHG Enerturk Enerji stadium in Kayseri, central Türkiye.

In the 88th minute, Wales defender Neco Williams conceded a penalty for a foul on Yunus Akgün.

After a minute, Kerem Aktürkoğlu missed the penalty kick.

The game ended in a goalless draw on matchday five.

In another Group B4 match, Iceland secured a 2-0 win over Montenegro. The goals came from Orri Oskarsson in the 74th minute and Isak Bergmann Johannesson in the 89th minute at the City Stadium in Niksic, Montenegro.

Türkiye are now top of the Nations League standings with 11 points with Wales in second place with nine points.

Iceland are third with seven points, with Montenegro still at the bottom of the table, without a single point so far.