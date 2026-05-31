Türkiye and North Macedonia will face each other for the ninth time in their history in a friendly match on Monday.

The match will be played at Chobani Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. local time.

The two national teams have met eight times previously, including four matches in North Macedonia, three in Türkiye and one at a neutral venue. Four of those encounters were official competitions and four were friendlies.

Türkiye has won five of the eight matches, while recording two draws and one loss.

The Turkish national team has scored 14 goals against North Macedonia but has conceded nine.

Türkiye has won three of its four away matches against North Macedonia, scoring six goals and conceding two. In the three matches played in Türkiye, the Crescent-Stars recorded two victories and one defeat.

The last meeting between the two sides took place nine years ago.

Türkiye, then coached by Fatih Terim, played North Macedonia to a scoreless draw in a friendly match in Skopje.