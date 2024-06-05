As the Turkish Crescent-Stars prepare for Euro 2024, their hopes are pinned on captain and playmaker Hakan Çalhanoğlu, fresh from winning his first Serie A title with Inter Milan.

Çalhanoğlu's impact on Türkiye's qualifying campaign has been profound, with his evolution into a deep-lying playmaker adding a dynamic edge to his game.

Born in Mannheim, the $43 million-rated Çalhanoğlu is among a select group of German-born footballers with Turkish roots to don the Crescent Stars jersey.

"When I chose the (Turkish) national team, I chose without hesitation. I always wanted to overcome challenges," he said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT in May.

"They told me, 'If you choose Germany, you'll make bigger transfers and win bigger trophies.' I said, 'No, I want to do this with the Turkish jersey, I want to achieve harder things.'"

But while he has earned rave reviews for his performances in Italy, Çalhanoğlu has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism at home.

"Our people still think of the old Hakan as a No. 10. I'm not in that position anymore," he explained.

"There's now a Hakan who plays behind, who orchestrates the game, and there's a Hakan who fights, who gets into duels. These things weren't in me before.

"Actually, what saddens me is this: I play abroad, everyone supports me there, they see me as one of their own. But when I come to my own country, I feel excluded.

"Sometimes when I read comments, it hurts me. When negative criticism comes from my own people, from my own blood, one can't help but feel sad."

Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella, who previously coached Çalhanoğlu during his tenure at AC Milan, said the player is among the best in the world.

"He is a great talent with excellent technique," Montella said. "In recent years, he's become the best midfielder in the world – or at least one of the very best."

Montella emphasized Çalhanoğlu's ability to dictate the tempo of the team and his understanding of the nuances of the game.

"He understands the moments in a match," the Türkiye coach said.

"He's now become a mature, modern footballer, because he is very happy to participate in both phases of play, and also interprets that game very well."