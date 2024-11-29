Türkiye, currently ranked 28th in the latest FIFA standings, will be placed in Pot 2 for the draw on Dec. 13 in Zurich.

The draw will set the stage for 12 groups, each battling for a prized spot in the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the U.S., Mexico and Canada set to co-host the tournament, the road to qualification is intensifying as European nations brace for the challenge ahead.

Pots breakdown

FIFA’s announcement confirmed the composition of the pots for European qualifiers:

Pot 1: France, Spain, England, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Croatia, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria

Pot 2: Ukraine, Sweden, Türkiye, Wales, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Romania, Greece, Slovakia, Czechia, Norway

Pot 3: Scotland, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, North Macedonia, Georgia, Finland, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Israel

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Belarus, Kosovo, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Lithuania

Pot 5: Moldova, Malta, Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino

Europe to send 16

For the first time in history, the FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams, with 16 slots allocated to Europe.

Twelve group winners will secure direct qualification, while the remaining four spots will be contested in a high-stakes playoff involving 12 group runners-up and four additional teams from the UEFA Nations League.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup promises to be a tournament like no other, boasting 104 matches spread across three host nations.

The action kicks off on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City’s iconic 83,000-seat Estadio Azteca.

The grand finale will take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with a capacity crowd of 82,500 expected.

Türkiye drops

The Crescent-Stars have slipped two places to 28th in the FIFA World Rankings, with a score of 1537.24 following an 11-point drop in November.

Argentina, the reigning World Cup champion and 2024 Copa America winner, retain the top spot, while France and Spain round out the top three.