Türkiye’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are entering a more detailed and controlled phase as Vincenzo Montella begins shaping both the tactical identity and physical readiness of his squad at the Turkish Football Federation’s Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp in Riva, Istanbul.

The latest session, held on Saturday behind closed doors, reflected a clear shift toward tournament-level structure rather than general conditioning.

Training opened with coordinated warm-up routines, followed by high-tempo passing circuits designed to accelerate ball circulation under pressure.

Montella’s staff then moved into positional and shape-based tactical work, focusing on compact defensive spacing, midfield connections, and transition triggers.

Türkiye national football team trains under head coach Vincenzo Montella (L) at the Riva Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 22, 2026. (AA Photo)

The session concluded with a full-pitch scrimmage to replicate match intensity and evaluate decision-making in real time.

The camp is built around a provisional 35-player pool, but attendance has been uneven as the squad transitions from club football to international duty.

Only around 25 players were available for this phase due to recovery schedules and ongoing club commitments across Europe’s top leagues.

Several high-profile absentees underline the late-season management approach.

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, Fulham fullback Ferdi Kadıoğlu and AS Roma defender Zeki Çelik are still completing club obligations or easing through post-season recovery protocols after demanding campaigns.

A second group of players, including Atakan Karazor, Arda Güler of Real Madrid, Kenan Yıldız of Juventus, Merih Demiral and Mustafa Eskihellaç, have been granted structured rest periods as part of workload management plans agreed between clubs and the national setup.

Fitness management remains a key concern for Montella, particularly around captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu of Inter Milan, who is continuing a tailored recovery program for recurring muscular issues, including calf strain problems.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu is also training under individual supervision as staff monitor his physical condition closely ahead of a compressed international window.

There was, however, a positive note in defense, with Ahmetcan Kaplan of Ajax fully integrated into team training, adding depth to Montella’s defensive options as selection decisions begin to tighten.

The Turkish Football Federation maintained close oversight of the session, with general secretary Abdullah Ayaz observing from the stands, reflecting the institutional focus on ensuring stability and continuity in the final buildup phase.

Türkiye secured qualification for the 2026 tournament through a pressure-filled European play-off campaign in March 2026. A narrow 1-0 win over Romania in the semi-final, followed by another 1-0 victory against Kosovo in the final, confirmed their return to football’s biggest stage after a 24-year absence.

Drawn into Group D alongside the United States, Paraguay and Australia, Montella’s side faces a varied test of physicality, structure and tactical adaptability. The coaching staff has emphasized intensity, quick ball progression and midfield control as core principles, with the current Riva camp serving as the first step toward locking in those patterns under competitive conditions.

More players are expected to join as club seasons conclude across Europe, with the next phase of training set to increase in intensity and tactical specificity as Türkiye moves closer to its World Cup return.