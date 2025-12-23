Türkiye closed out 2025 with its footing unchanged on the global stage, retaining 25th place in FIFA’s December men’s world rankings with 1,582 points – a steady platform as the national team turns its full attention to a decisive World Cup playoff run.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed the latest standings, released by FIFA in the final ranking update of the year, noting that the Crescent-Stars remain firmly inside the top 30 as the road to the 2026 World Cup narrows.

The rankings reflect results across competitive and friendly matches, weighted by opponent strength and match importance under FIFA’s points-exchange system.

Türkiye’s ranking stability comes at a critical juncture.

Having missed out on direct qualification from the European group stage, the team will continue its campaign in the UEFA playoffs, where only four nations from 16 contenders will secure tickets to the expanded 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In the playoff semifinals scheduled for March 2026, Türkiye will face Romania, currently ranked 47th with 1,465 points.

Victory there would send Türkiye into a one-match final against either Slovakia, ranked 45th with 1,485 points, or Kosovo, who sit 80th with 1,308 points.

The playoff format leaves little margin for error.

Each path consists of four teams, with single-leg semifinals followed by a single-leg final, all played within a five-day window. One loss ends the dream; two wins punch a World Cup ticket.

While rankings do not decide matches, Türkiye’s position offers a snapshot of competitive health and momentum.

It also underlines the gap – at least on paper – between the Crescent-Stars and their immediate playoff opponents, a factor that may influence expectations but not outcomes.

The next FIFA world rankings will be published on Jan. 19, 2026, potentially adjusting points and perception just weeks before the most important matches of Türkiye’s qualifying campaign.