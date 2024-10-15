Türkiye’s national football team secured a dramatic 4-2 victory against Iceland in an away match in Reykjavik, marking their third consecutive win in the UEFA Nations League Group B4.

This triumph not only kept them unbeaten but also earned them their first-ever away win against Iceland, boosting their points to 10 and solidifying their lead in the group.

The match got off to a tense start as Iceland’s forward, Orri Oskarsson, broke through Türkiye’s defense with a swift counterattack, scoring an early goal and putting the hosts ahead.

The home crowd at Laugardalsvollur Stadium roared as Iceland held the advantage.

Türkiye, however, responded fiercely.

A critical moment came in the second half when a handball by an Iceland defender awarded the visitors a penalty.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu stepped up to take the shot but slipped as he kicked, inadvertently striking the ball with both feet.

Though the ball found the back of the net, the referee disallowed the goal due to a technical violation.

Undeterred, Türkiye's persistence paid off.

In the 63rd minute, midfielder İrfan Can Kahveci unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box, leveling the score at 1-1.

Minutes later, Türkiye was granted another penalty for a second handball by Iceland’s defense.

This time, Çalhanoğlu made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball home to give Türkiye a 2-1 lead.

Late drama

Iceland refused to back down.

In the 83rd minute, forward Andri Gudjohnsen capitalized on a cross from the right flank, equalizing the game at 2-2 with a well-taken goal inside the box.

As the match neared its conclusion, Türkiye’s Real Madrid star Arda Güler seized a golden opportunity.

Iceland’s goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson fumbled a clearance, and winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu’s relentless pressing forced a mistake.

Güler pounced on the error, restoring Türkiye’s lead, 3-2, in the 88th minute.

In stoppage time, Kerem Aktürkoğlu added the finishing touch. His finesse shot from outside the box sailed into the net, sealing Türkiye’s 4-2 victory and securing all three points in a thrilling contest.

Standing strong

With this victory, Türkiye remains atop Group B4 with 10 points from four matches.

They are closely followed by Wales, who earned a 1-0 win over Montenegro to reach eight points. Iceland lingers in third place with four points, while Montenegro, yet to secure any points, sit at the bottom.

Türkiye will next face Wales at home on Nov. 16 in a crucial match for group supremacy.

On the same day, Iceland will travel to Podgorica to take on Montenegro.

Çalhanoğlu reacts

After the match, Türkiye’s captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu shared his thoughts on the historic win, emphasizing the challenging conditions. “It’s been years since we last won here, and we’re incredibly happy. The field was terrible, very slippery in parts, and the penalty spot was especially tricky. I slipped during the first penalty, but I didn’t shy away from taking responsibility for the second one. This team showed real character today, fighting until the end against a strong, physical Iceland side,” Çalhanoğlu stated.

He also highlighted the team’s unity and determination, saying, “We never give up, and that’s our strength. Our goal is always to make our country proud, and we’ll continue to fight as a team.”

Reflecting on the decision to play despite the poor pitch conditions, Çalhanoğlu revealed his input before kickoff. “I went onto the field with the technical staff to check the conditions. I told the referees we wanted to play, and I’m glad we did. Otherwise, we might have had to play on an artificial pitch tomorrow, which would’ve been harder for us.”