Türkiye national football team will have back-to-back Euro 2024 qualifying wins in mind as they face Wales on Monday.

While the Turkish team are on a high after their last-minute triumph over Latvia in their previous match Friday, the Welsh Dragons suffered a humiliating 4-2 home defeat against Armenia in Cardiff.

With the win over Latvia, Türkiye are at the top of Group D, surpassing group favorites Croatia, who are not participating in this round of Euro qualifying after reaching the Nations League final.

Despite having played one more game than the 2022 World Cup runners-up, Kuntz's men aim to capitalize on the momentum gained from their last-minute victory against Latvia as they prepare to face Wales.

Wales, on the other hand, fell to a 4-2 defeat against Armenia on Friday. The Dragons had gone undefeated in 12 consecutive home games in European Championship qualifying, a record established prior to the current manager, Rob Page.

Armenia put an end to Wales' streak, which included nine wins and three draws, despite Daniel James opening the scoring in the 10th minute.

This defeat prevented Wales from securing the top spot in the group ahead of their upcoming opponents Türkiye and Croatia, who will not participate in Euro qualifying until September.

A loss in the match against Türkiye would place Page's team five points behind their opponents, endangering Wales' chances of advancing due to Croatia's strong likelihood of progression at the end of qualifying.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who played the full 90 minutes despite his Champions League exertions with Inter Milan last Saturday, is expected to retain his place as captain of the Turkish team.

While Irfan Can Kahveci scored the winner against Latvia, he may have to settle for a spot on the bench, with Kerem Aktürkoğlu preferred as the starting player.

Cengiz Ünder, arguably Türkiye's best performer in the qualifying matches, found the net on Friday and is likely to maintain his position on the right wing.

In the Wales camp, Kieffer Moore's suspension due to violent conduct will prompt changes in attack, with Brennan Johnson being a potential starter as the team's central striker.

David Brooks returned to the team for the first time since being diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021.

He made a 20-minute appearance as a second-half substitute on Friday, and the attacking midfielder may be in line for a starting position.

The key to the match will be Türkiye's ability to control possession and create scoring opportunities. The Turkish team boasts several talented attacking players who will need to deliver their best performance to secure a victory, according to sportsmole.co.uk.

Wales will need to display solid defensive skills and limit Türkiye's chances. The Dragons have a commendable home record in qualifying matches and will aim to continue their success on Monday.

8th encounter

The encounter in Samsun will be the eighth meeting between Türkiye and Wales.

In their previous matches, the National Team recorded two victories, four defeats, and one draw.

The last meeting between the Crescent-Stars and Wales took place on June 16, 2021, during the 2020 European Championship (Euro 2020) Group A. Wales emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline in the match held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Throughout the course of the seven remaining games, which included the European Championship, World Cup Qualifiers, and European Championship Qualifiers, the Crescent-Star team managed to score seven goals. However, they conceded a total of 12 goals against their opponents.