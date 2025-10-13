Türkiye’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches a pivotal point on Tuesday when Vincenzo Montella’s side welcomes Georgia to Kocaeli Stadium for a decisive Group E qualifier.

With Spain cruising at the top of the standings on nine points, Türkiye sit second with six, while Georgia trails by three.

Both teams know the stakes – a win for Türkiye would strengthen their grip on a playoff spot, but a Georgian upset would blow the race wide open.

The Crescent-Stars’ faithful will pack into Kocaeli hoping their side can take another major stride toward a return to the world stage – 24 years after their unforgettable third-place finish at the 2002 World Cup.

Momentum and belief

Türkiye’s qualifying journey has been a tale of recovery and resilience.

Montella’s men opened their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi – a match that showcased the promise of a new generation led by Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız.

However, that optimism was briefly derailed by a crushing 6-0 loss to Spain in Konya, a humbling reminder of the gap that still separates the continent’s elite from Europe’s hopefuls.

But Türkiye responded emphatically last weekend in Sofia, dismantling Bulgaria 6-1 with a blistering second-half display.

Kenan Yıldız’s brace, alongside goals from Arda Güler, Zeki Çelik, İrfan Can Kahveci and a Viktor Popov own goal, highlighted Türkiye’s attacking depth and renewed self-belief.

The performance also underscored Montella’s tactical flexibility – shifting from a measured, possession-based approach to a ruthless counter-attacking style that overwhelmed Bulgaria after halftime.

Now, Montella’s task is consistency.

He knows Türkiye’s campaign has teetered between brilliance and breakdown.

With three games left – including home fixtures against Georgia and Bulgaria – there’s no room for error.

Montella’s likely to retain his attacking setup, with Real Madrid prodigy Arda Güler once again central to Türkiye’s creativity.

Güler has been in exceptional form for the national team, tallying three goals and three assists in his last six appearances.

Galatasaray’s Barış Alper Yılmaz returns from a two-match suspension, giving Türkiye extra pace and power in the final third.

However, İrfan Can Kahveci has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, while goalkeeper Berke Özer was dismissed from the camp for leaving without permission – prompting Başakşehir’s Muhammed Şengezer to be called up.

Montella, overseeing his 27th match in charge, has guided Türkiye to 14 wins, eight defeats, and four draws.

His evolving side now faces the test of proving it can dominate under pressure.

Georgia at risk

For Georgia, the Kocaeli clash represents a last stand.

Under French coach Willy Sagnol, the Crusaders are chasing their first-ever World Cup appearance as an independent nation, riding the momentum of their historic Euro 2024 debut.

But qualification hasn’t come easy. Georgia’s campaign began with that painful 3-2 home loss to Türkiye, followed by an impressive 3-0 win over Bulgaria in Tbilisi that briefly reignited belief.

That spark dimmed again on Saturday, when Spain comfortably defeated them 2-0 in Madrid despite Giorgi Mamardashvili’s penalty save.

Sagnol’s side, three points adrift of Türkiye, knows the math: a defeat in Kocaeli would leave them six points behind with only two matches to play, making qualification nearly impossible.

Still, Georgia remain dangerous. Their talisman, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, now lighting up Paris Saint-Germain, has scored three times in his last four international outings.

His flair, speed and unpredictability will be central to Sagnol’s game plan – especially on the break against Türkiye’s sometimes vulnerable defense.

Georgia also welcomes back Luka Lochoshvili from suspension.

The Nürnberg defender is expected to slot in beside Saba Goglichidze at the heart of defense, with Otar Kakabadze and Irakli Azarovi operating as full-backs.

Up front, Giorgi Mikautadze and Zuriko Davitashvili will provide attacking support for Kvaratskhelia, as the visitors aim to secure their first competitive away win over Türkiye.

Their only victory in this fixture came in a friendly back in 2007.

Head-to-head

This will be the eighth meeting between the two nations – Türkiye leads the series with five wins, one draw, and one loss.

The Crescent-Stars have scored 18 goals and conceded eight in those encounters, including a thrilling 3-2 win in their last duel in Tbilisi earlier in the campaign.

In the group’s other fixture, Spain hosts Bulgaria in Madrid. Spain, with three straight wins, are closing in on automatic qualification, while Türkiye and Georgia appear locked in a battle for the playoff position.

Under the new format for the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup – co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico – 16 European teams will qualify.

Group winners advance automatically, while the 12 second-place finishers will join four UEFA Nations League teams in March 2026 playoffs to determine the remaining four slots.