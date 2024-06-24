Türkiye's formidable squad aims to rebound from their heartbreak against Portugal, needing just a draw against Czechia on Wednesday to secure a spot in the Euro 2024 knockouts as Group F runners-up.

With 19-year-old forward Arda Güler and 30-year-old playmaking captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu leading the charge, Türkiye sit second behind Portugal with three points and are determined to advance with the fervent support of their fans in Germany.

This would banish the awful memories of Euro 2020, where they conceded eight goals in three defeats and went home early.

Güler, who scored a stunning goal in the opening 3-1 win over Georgia, was used late off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Portugal as coach Vincenzo Montella aimed to keep him fit.

But fans are eager to see Güler charging at the Czechs from the start.

"He is our future and a world-beater. We are all here to see him play and to see Türkiye make history," said Kerem Buruk, 44, an engineer living in Hamburg with tickets for the match at the Volksparkstadion for his whole family.

Nearly 3million people with Turkish roots live in Germany.

The Czechia, after losing to Portugal and drawing with Georgia, could finish second and qualify by beating Türkiye.

A draw might also secure them one of the four best third-placed spots.

However, they are hampered by the probable absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia but then limped off injured.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek is not optimistic about Schick's chances of playing and is hoping for a change in luck after an own goal and a stoppage-time strike against them in the Portugal game and a disallowed goal against Georgia.

"Maybe we will get lucky in the next game," Hasek said.

The Czechs will also be supported by a massive contingent of fans who have poured over the border for the tournament.