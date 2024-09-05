Türkiye will kick off their UEFA Nations League B League Group 4 campaign with a high-stakes clash against Wales in Cardiff.

This marks the Crescent-Stars’ fourth venture into the Nations League, their third in the B League, where they are determined to secure promotion to A-League for the first time.

Türkiye's journey in the UEFA Nations League has been a tale of ups and downs.

Their initial foray in the 2018-2019 season was marked by struggles, as they finished last in B League Group 2, managing only one victory against Sweden and three defeats, including a disappointing home loss to Russia.

Despite this, Türkiye was granted a reprieve to stay in B League due to format changes.

The 2020-2021 season saw Türkiye in B League Group 3, where under Şenol Güneş, they faced a tough group comprising Hungary, Russia, and Serbia.

The team managed just one win, three draws, and two losses, ultimately finishing in last place and relegating to C League.

Their only victory came against Russia with a 3-2 scoreline, while they drew twice with Serbia and suffered defeats to Hungary.

The 2022-2023 season brought a significant turnaround.

Under Stefan Kuntz, Türkiye were placed in C League Group 1 alongside Luxembourg, Faroe Islands, and Lithuania.

Türkiye excelled, winning four of their first five matches and drawing two, including a high-scoring 3-3 draw against Luxembourg and a narrow 2-1 defeat to Faroe Islands.

With 13 points from six matches, Türkiye topped their group and earned promotion back to B League.

Wales history

Türkiye and Wales have faced each other nine times in official matches.

The historical record shows Türkiye with three victories, four defeats, and two draws.

Their inaugural match in 1978 saw Wales edge out Türkiye 1-0 in Wrexham, with Deacy scoring the lone goal in the 70th minute.

Their most recent encounter was on November 21, 2023, in Cardiff, where the teams drew 1-1. Neco Williams scored for Wales, while Yusuf Yazıcı equalized for Türkiye, reflecting a closely contested battle.

One of the most notable fixtures between the two teams took place on August 20, 1997, at Ali Sami Yen Stadium. Türkiye emerged victorious in a dramatic 6-4 win, with the match ending in a high-scoring spectacle.

Wales enter this campaign under the management of Craig Bellamy, who took over from Rob Page after a disappointing period that included a penalty shootout loss to Poland in the Euro 2024 playoffs and a string of poor results in friendlies.

Bellamy, with no previous senior management experience, is tasked with revitalizing the team.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey remains a key figure, while Bellamy has introduced fresh faces, including Leeds United’s goalkeeper Karl Darlow and Liverpool’s Owen Beck.

The team is navigating a transition phase with injuries sidelining key players like Wayne Hennessey and Dan James.

However, under Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye are aiming for a strong showing.

Montella will have to cope with the absence of injured Brighton & Hove Albion's Ferdi Kadıoğlu and the dropped Yunus Akgün and Yusuf Yazıcı, who remains without a club.

Despite these setbacks, Montella can rely on key players such as Hakan Çalhanoglu, Kenan Yıldız, and Arda Güler to lead the charge.

Türkiye’s campaign will continue with a home match against Iceland on Sept. 9, followed by a fixture against Montenegro on Oct. 11.

They will conclude their group stage with away games against Iceland on Oct. 14, a home match against Wales on Nov. 16, and a final group game against Montenegro on Nov.19.