In July's FIFA World Rankings announced by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), Türkiye's national football team soared 16 places to secure the 26th spot, marking its highest climb since the rankings were established in 1992.

This rise, propelled by their performance at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2024), ranks as the team's third-largest ascent ever.

Under Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye's ascent to the top underlines its status as the most improved nation following Venezuela's impressive jump of 17 places in the same rankings.

Moreover, this achievement marks Türkiye's highest position in the rankings since June 2017.

With 1,533 points, Türkiye hold steady at the 26th position in the rankings.

Among their UEFA Nations League counterparts, Wales rank 30th, Iceland 71st and Montenegro 73rd.

Embattled Argentina retain

Argentina solidified their position as the world's top-ranked team as their government staunchly defended players who celebrated their Copa America victory with a racially insensitive chant aimed at France, currently ranked second globally.

The fallout from the incident, which occurred in Miami on Sunday and involved derogatory references to the African heritage of French players, persisted four days later, marked by a defiant response from Argentina's far-right government, including a rebuke to critics delivered by the vice president.

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, U.S., July 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Argentina's government on Wednesday fired one of its leading sports officials who urged Lionel Messi and the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to apologize.

The sports under-secretary, Julio Garro, spoke after FIFA said it was looking into the incident and English club Chelsea started a disciplinary process against its midfielder Enzo Fernandez. He broadcast the footage on social media from the Argentina team bus in Florida.

Fernandez later published an apology on his Instagram account, which disappeared by Thursday, saying he was "truly sorry. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character."

However, a defiant post by the vice president of Argentina, Victoria Villarruel, on social media hit back at the country's critics.

"No country with a colonial history is going to put us down for a song sung on a field nor for speaking a truth that nobody wants to admit," Villarruel wrote.

"Enough of pretending to be offended, hypocrites. Enzo I am with you, Messi thanks for everything! Argentines always keep your heads high! Long live Argentina!"

Villarruel said Argentina's history had been forged by people of all races: "We never forced our way of life on anyone, nor will we tolerate that someone tries to do the same to us."

The song refers to France players being "all from Angola," having parents from Nigeria and Cameroon, and also includes an offensive reference to Kylian Mbappe.

One of Fernandez's French teammates at Chelsea, Wesley Fofana, who is Black, described the video as "uninhibited racism." France players Jules Kounde and Mike Maignan also posted critical comments about the Argentina incident.

The chant was first sung by Argentina fans in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup final against France. Argentina won a penalty shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said football and its 211 national federations must have a zero tolerance approach to racism and in May committed to relaunching a task force to monitor incidents.

Argentina has topped the FIFA rankings since April 2023 and has extended its lead over second-placed France, which lost in the European Championship semifinals to Spain.

Euro 2024 winners Spain rose five places to No. 3. Beaten finalists England moved up one place, swapping with No. 5 Brazil. Copa America beaten finalist Colombias rose three places to No. 9.

Morocco are at No. 14, with the 2022 World Cup semifinalist dropping two places as Africa's top-ranked men's team.

The United States dropped five places to No. 16, one ahead of their CONCACAF regional rival Mexico.

No. 18 Japan is the highest-ranked Asian team.

The next FIFA World Rankings will be unveiled on Sept. 19, 2024, continuing to track the global football landscape.