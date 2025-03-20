The Crescent-Stars faithful erupted at RAMS Park on Thursday night as Türkiye's national team seized a commanding 3-1 victory over Hungary in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League Playoff showdown.

With a blend of youthful exuberance and tactical grit, the hosts carved out a two-goal cushion ahead of Sunday’s decisive return leg in Budapest.

The match kicked off at 8:00 p.m. local time under a charged atmosphere, amplified by pre-game tributes to the 110th anniversary of the Çanakkale Victory.

Turkish flags waved proudly in the stands, while banners honoring the March 18 Martyrs’ Day added a poignant backdrop to the night’s drama.

Türkiye wasted no time asserting dominance.

In the ninth minute, Oğuz Aydın’s clever pass found Orkun Kökçü, who rifled a right-footed strike from just outside the penalty arc past Hungary’s helpless keeper Dibusz.

The 1-0 lead ignited the crowd, but Hungary clawed back in the 25th minute.

A pinpoint cross from Bolla met Varga’s head at the far post, setting up Schafer to pounce on a rebound off Uğurcan Çakır’s save, leveling the score at 1-1.

The first half ended deadlocked, promising a tense second act.

The breakthrough came in the 69th minute when Aydın, a breakout star in his first official cap, turned provider again.

His low cross from the right found Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who coolly slotted home to restore Türkiye’s lead at 2-1.

Four minutes later, the hosts struck gold again.

Substitute Mert Müldür lofted a ball into the box, where Aktürkoğlu nodded it down for İrfan Can Kahveci to lash a left-footed screamer into the net, sealing the 3-1 triumph.

Despite the win, Türkiye faced setbacks.

Kaan Ayhan limped off in the 27th minute with an injury, replaced by Müldür, while Orkun Kökçü’s 41st-minute yellow card means he’ll miss the second leg due to suspension.

The squad was already shorthanded, with Arda Güler and Merih Demiral sidelined by bans, and Yunus Akgün and Mert Günok nursing injuries.

On a brighter note, the match marked historic debuts for 20-year-old Porto striker Deniz Gül, who subbed in at halftime, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Can Uzun, who entered late.

Aydın, already a familiar face from friendlies, etched his name in the record books with assists on the first two goals.

Hungary, led by stars like Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, struggled to find rhythm after their equalizer, leaving coach Marco Rossi with plenty to ponder before the rematch.

For Türkiye, manager Vincenzo Montella will look to his depleted roster to hold firm on foreign soil.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak watched from the stands, joining the raucous celebration of a victory that keeps Türkiye’s Nations League dreams alive.