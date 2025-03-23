Türkiye made a statement in Budapest, thrashing Hungary 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League playoff second leg to secure promotion to League A.

The Crescent-Stars, who had already won the first leg 3-1, left no doubt with a commanding performance at Puskas Arena.

Vincenzo Montella’s men wasted little time asserting control.

Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu put Türkiye ahead in the 37th minute, coolly converting a penalty after a handball in the box.

Just two minutes later, rising star Arda Güler doubled the lead with a clinical finish, silencing the home crowd and leaving Hungary reeling.

The hosts, led by captain Dominik Szoboszlai, struggled to break down a disciplined Turkish defense.

Goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır made crucial stops, including a 57th-minute save to deny Bendegúz Bolla from close range.

Hungary’s faint hopes of a comeback faded in the final moments.

In the 90th minute, defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı rose highest to nod home a pinpoint cross from Barış Alper Yılmaz, sealing Türkiye’s emphatic victory and their place among Europe’s elite.

Montella praised his team’s composure: “We showed maturity and quality. This is a big step forward for Turkish football.”