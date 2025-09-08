Türkiye’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign lurched into crisis Sunday night after the Crescent-Stars were dismantled 6-0 by Spain in Konya, their heaviest competitive defeat in six decades.

In a stadium packed with over 40,000 hopeful supporters, what began as a test of Türkiye’s progress under Italian coach Vincenzo Montella turned into a sobering reminder of the gulf between Europe’s elite and its hopefuls.

Spain, the reigning world and European champions, imposed their rhythm from the opening whistle, suffocating Türkiye with their high press and punishing every lapse.

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino was the night’s star, firing a stunning hat trick that showcased his versatility: a composed finish in the 12th minute, a thumping header early in the second half, and a clinical tap-in for his third.

Barcelona’s Pedri, pulling the strings in midfield, struck twice – including a trademark curling drive in stoppage time – while Ferran Torres added a fourth to complete Türkiye’s torment.

Spain finished with 68% possession, 22 shots (12 on target) and a clinical edge that highlighted their resurgence under Luis de la Fuente, extending their unbeaten streak to 28 matches.

For Türkiye, the statistics were brutal: four shots on target, 14 of 22 duels lost, and a defense that looked lost without injured stalwart Çağlar Söyüncü.

Montella’s men had brief glimmers. Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu rattled the post in the 18th minute, while 20-year-old Arda Güler showed flashes of his Real Madrid quality.

But as fatigue set in, Spain swarmed, and Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, despite seven saves, could do little to prevent the avalanche.

Echoes of old scars

The defeat reopened painful chapters in Turkish football history.

Not since 1965, when Czechoslovakia thrashed Türkiye 6-0 in Istanbul, had the Crescent-Stars been beaten so heavily in official competition.

The margin surpassed Spain’s previous best against Türkiye – 3-0 wins in Euro 2016 and World Cup qualifying – and underlined a grim record: in 12 meetings, Türkiye have won just once, a 2-0 success in 1954.

For Montella, who had lifted Türkiye to FIFA’s top 30 and overseen a Euro 2024 run to the round of 16, the result was a shattering reality check.

His side, heralded for blending veterans like Çalhanoğlu with rising talents like Güler, remains plagued by defensive frailties.

The friendly 6-1 collapse to Austria in March looked like a warning; this was confirmation.

Group picture

The rout leaves Spain top of Group E with six points and a +7 goal difference after two matches.

Türkiye sit second on three points, level on games played but carrying a -5 differential that could prove costly in a tight race. Georgia and Bulgaria remain winless, though both could complicate Türkiye’s path.

With the expanded 48-team World Cup offering more slots, Türkiye’s hopes are not extinguished.

But the road is steep: automatic qualification demands near perfection from here, while even the playoffs could slip away if form doesn’t improve.

Their next test, away to Bulgaria in October, already looms as a must-win.

Spain’s coach de la Fuente struck a measured tone. “This might look easy on paper, but it’s the product of years of work,” he said, praising Merino’s “extraordinary” performance. “Our players are grounded and hungry. This group can achieve great things.”

Montella, meanwhile, accepted full responsibility. “We’re devastated – for the players, the fans, the federation,” he said. “Spain punished us ruthlessly, but our goal remains: we will qualify. This was a harsh lesson, and the blame is mine.”

Despite the defeat, Türkiye seem to be on an upward trajectory for the past five years.

The Turkish Football Federation has poured millions into youth academies, banking on the rise of players like Can Uzun, the Eintracht Frankfurt forward who broke into the senior setup last year.

This gives hope for the team to compete on the big stage.

Spain, meanwhile, look every bit a dynasty in the making.

With Pedri, Merino, Rodri, and teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal forming the spine, de la Fuente’s side has married tiki-taka control with ruthless efficiency.

Their 18 goals in the last five matches suggest a team peaking at the right time.