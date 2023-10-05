Julian Nagelsmann, the newly appointed head coach of the Germany national football team, is set to face a formidable challenge on home turf with the Olympic Stadium in Berlin set to serve as the battleground on Nov. 18 when Die Mannschaft square off against Türkiye.

Before this pivotal clash, Nagelsmann's initiation into the role will come via two friendly encounters.

First, on Oct. 14, Germany will lock horns with the United States in Hartford, followed by a match against Mexico in Philadelphia just three days later.

The battle continues post-Türkiye, as Germany are slated to go up against Austria in Vienna on Nov. 21.

It is worth noting that Germany have already secured its spot in Euro 2024 as hosts, and the stage will be set with the group stage draw scheduled for Dec. 2.

Nagelsmann's ascent to the helm comes as a breath of fresh air for German football, following the departure of Hansi Flick last month.

Flick's tenure had been marred by a string of disappointing results, culminating in a second consecutive group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Adding to the intrigue, Vincenzo Montella has assumed the reins of the Crescent-Stars of Türkiye.

The Italian maestro's appointment signifies a shift in direction from the previous German veteran, Stefan Kuntz, who was relieved of his duties due to underwhelming recent performances.

The Turkish drama unfolded after a draw with Armenia during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, followed by a subsequent loss to Japan in a friendly match, which ultimately led to Kuntz's dismissal.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) acted swiftly to oust Kuntz, despite earlier reports hinting at his continuation as head coach.

The pivotal match against Armenia during the Euro 2024 Qualifiers ended in a 1-1 draw, with Türkiye's lone goal arriving in the dying minutes.

In an "all-important" international friendly, Türkiye faced off against Japan, rekindling their rivalry after 21 years.

Unfortunately, the Crescent-Stars suffered a 4-2 loss against Japan, a team that had been in formidable form.

A notable contrast between the new coaches Nagelsmann and Montella is their experience at the highest level.

Nagelsmann, despite his youth, boasts a remarkable track record, having led RB Leipzig from 2019 to 2021 and spent two seasons at Bayern Munich until his departure in 2023.

Montella, on the other hand, is yet to be tested on Europe's grand stage, despite coaching clubs like Roma, Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Sevilla, and most recently, Adana Demirspor.

Vincenzo Montella speaks to the press during his signing ceremony as Türkiye men's football national team manager, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 27, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

As the dust settles, Türkiye currently occupy the second spot in Group D of the Euros 2024, trailing behind Croatia.

Montella's appointment promises a fresh injection of energy and hopefully, innovative tactics, which will be rigorously assessed in the international friendly clash against host nation Germany.

Nagelsmann praises

Former Germany coach Joachim Low has voiced his support for the choice of Julian Nagelsmann as the new national team boss. "I know his way of thinking. You don't have to give him much advice now," Low expressed in the latest edition of the Spielmacher podcast.

Low, who led Germany to victory in the 2014 World Cup, reminisced about his previous interactions with Nagelsmann during his time as national coach from 2006 to 2021.

Nagelsmann's mission is clear: to rejuvenate and steer Germany back on track after two consecutive early exits from World Cup group stages and to chart a successful course in Euro 2024 on home soil.

Low holds Nagelsmann in high regard, underscoring the importance of a coach with expertise, regardless of age, in providing solutions to a team and its players.

Low also expressed regret over the circumstances of his decision to part ways with world champions Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller, and Jerome Boateng, admitting that the manner in which it was handled could have been more delicate.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged the trio's immense contributions to German football, especially their unwavering commitment during major tournaments.

In 2019, Low had excluded the three Bayern players from the national team, citing the need for a fresh start after Germany's early exit from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Boateng never returned to the national team, while Hummels and Muller were reinstated ahead of the 2021 Euros.

Muller remains the sole member of the trio who has recently donned the German jersey, having been called up by Hansi Flick before the latter's dismissal to replace the injured Niclas Fullkrug.