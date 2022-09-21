The Türkiye national football team will host Luxembourg in Istanbul Thursday for a Group 1 Matchday 5 tie, as it aims to reach League B in the UEFA Nations League.

The Crescent Stars, currently sitting top of League C Group 1, will play their ninth game in history against Luxembourg.

The have so far won seven of the nine clashes against Luxembourg, who has emerged victorious on one occassion.

Türkiye has 12 points against Luxembourg's sevens in Group 1 standings.

The match, to be held at Istanbul's Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, will kick off at 6:45 p.m. local time.

In the other match of League C Group 1, Lithuania will host third placed Faroe Islands with four points Thursday.

Lithuania is ranked fourth in the group with no points, while the Faroe Islands have four.

Matchday 5 ties in the Nations League will be played from Sept. 22-24.