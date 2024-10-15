Türkiye came back from a goal deficit to beat Iceland 4-2 in a thrilling Nations League clash in Reykjavik on Monday.

The game, which took place at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik, was expected to be postponed due to frozen pitch conditions.

Orri Oskarsson struck early for Iceland in the third minute, followed by Andri Gudjohnsen's 83rd-minute goal.

For the Crescent-Stars, Irfan Kahveci equalized in the 62nd minute, with Hakan Çalhanoğlu converting a penalty in the 67th.

The sensational Arda Güler added to the tally in the 88th minute, and Kerem Aktürkoğlu sealed the win in stoppage time at 90+5.

Historically, Türkiye faced Iceland 14 times, with eight losses, three draws, and three wins.

In these encounters, Iceland have scored 24 goals compared to Türkiye's 14.

The last matchup took place on Sept. 9 in Izmir, where Türkiye emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline.

Türkiye will host Wales on Nov. 16 after the first meeting of the two teams last month ended in a goalless draw in Cardiff.