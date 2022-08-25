Türkiye is confident it can land the hosting rights for the Euro 2028 or 2032 tournament despite a number of failed bids in the past.

"We are very confident and hope for support," said Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Mehmet Büyükekşi ahead of the Champions League group stage draw Thursday in Istanbul. "We are ready for the tournament."

Turkey has bid in vain for every edition of the event since 2008, then together with neighboring Greece.

The 2024 Euros are in Germany while the ruling body UEFA aims to award the 2028 and 2032 hosting rights next year, with Britain and Ireland rivals for 2028 and likely Italy for 2032.