Amputee National Football Team Coach Osman Çakmak declared that their goal is to get more disabled people involved in sports by establishing amputee football teams in all 81 provinces of Türkiye.

Osman Çakmak, the venerable tactician of the Crescent-Stars who clinched the past two European Championships in addition to the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup in Türkiye in October, divulged the plans in Hatay, where he visited to partake in several events.

Çakmak revealed that, in a bid to raise enthusiasm among the youth, they had congregated with the citizens of multiple cities and towns across Türkiye.

Çakmak emphasized both their own difficulties and the exciting championship experience of their teams in these organizations, saying: "Our youth understand how to conquer the obstacles they face, however we additionally endeavor to show them how to tackle the difficulties that come our way in the spots we visit. We have won titles, and have experienced hindrances en route. We even accomplished the highest point of accomplishment, turning into European champions! I have consistently longed for bringing the World Cup home to our nation, and with our group, we practically gave it as a blessing. I share these accounts with our young people to exhibit the intensity of assurance and yearning."

Noting their ambition to see amputee football become accessible in all provinces, Çakmak expressed that there are currently amputee football teams established in 14 cities across the country.

He declared that there are 30 amputee teams in Türkiye, and went on to emphasize that they are striving to invest in the future so that their success is not forgotten in five, 10 years' time.

"When I was the captain," he reminisced, "I said that one day amputee football will be identified with Türkiye. And I say it again, amputee football is synonymous with Türkiye in the world."

Çakmak recollected fondly his visit to the Yayladağı district of Hatay, where he had the pleasure of meeting with the youth. He expressed his joy at the energy he received from the disabled, noting that it was a truly touching experience.

Osman Çakmak emphasized that they need to work hard to reach more disabled athletes and said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came from sports and had a very different view of the disabled.

He expressed his gratitude to the president as a veteran and national team coach and mentioned the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Ministry of National Education.

He suggested that if the "big four" teams, Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, had disabled or amputee sports under their own structure, it would help to increase its popularity and they would be able to achieve their dream of 81 amputee teams in 81 provinces.