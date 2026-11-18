Real Madrid announced Wednesday that Turkish international Arda Güler has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Spanish club until June 30, 2032.

"Real Madrid CF and Arda Güler have agreed to extend our player's contract, which will keep him with the club until June 30, 2032," the club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in July 2023 at the age of 18.

Since his arrival, Güler has made 126 appearances, scoring 22 goals and providing 32 assists across all competitions.

The Turkish midfielder has scored four goals and registered six assists in 14 appearances this season, including three goals and four assists in 12 La Liga matches.

Güler has won five trophies with the Spanish giants, including the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup.

He has also earned 38 international caps for Türkiye.

In September, Güler received the Breakthrough Player award for his performances in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League season.