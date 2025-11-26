Türkiye’s deaf men’s national football team etched its name into sporting history on Tuesday, claiming the gold medal at the 25th Summer Deaflympics in Fukushima, Japan.

Backed by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) through its groundbreaking “Türkiye Futbol Oynuyor (Türkiye Plays Football)” initiative, the Crescent-Stars overcame the host nation 2-1 in a tense final, marking Türkiye’s first-ever Deaflympics men’s football gold and a milestone for inclusive athletics in the country.

The victory came at the J-Village Stadium, the centerpiece venue for football in the 25th Summer Deaflympics, which celebrated a century of deaf sports and brought together roughly 3,000 athletes from 80 nations.

Türkiye, representing the Turkish Deaf Sports Federation (TIESF), topped its group in the preliminary stage and navigated a challenging knockout bracket, culminating in a dramatic final against Japan.

From the first whistle, the Turkish side asserted control in a game governed by the unique rules of deaf football, where visual signals replace auditory cues.

Forward Mert Ali Özen opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a clinical counter-attack finish, only for Japan to equalize seven minutes later.

Özen then restored Türkiye’s lead in the 18th minute, rising to meet a perfectly delivered corner with a header that would stand as the decisive goal.

Despite relentless Japanese pressure in the second half, Türkiye’s defense, marshaled by disciplined organization and critical saves from their goalkeeper, preserved the advantage to secure a historic victory.

Özen, whose experience spans European championships and previous Deaflympics appearances, earned player-of-the-match honors for his decisive brace.

The triumph is the culmination of years of investment in accessible football.

Launched by the TFF, “Türkiye Futbol Oynuyor” has empowered over 16 million young people and athletes with disabilities, providing training infrastructure, coaching support, and competitive opportunities.

State-of-the-art preparation facilities at Riva, near Istanbul, allowed the team to train in an environment tailored to the needs of deaf athletes, fostering both tactical understanding and team cohesion.

Officials lauded the achievement.

TFF Disabled Football Coordination Board Chairman Kerim Vural highlighted the players’ determination, crediting the federation’s leadership for steadfast support throughout the campaign.

TIESF President Dursun Gözel described the win as a “milestone for visibility and equality in sports,” while head coach Ramazan Karacif, a veteran of coaching disabled teams, praised the squad’s resilience and focus.

The gold medal adds to Türkiye’s already impressive medal haul at the 2025 Deaflympics and reinforces the nation’s growing prominence in para-sports.