Former Turkish national team player Mehmet Topal, renowned for his tenure with Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Valencia, has embarked on a new chapter as the head coach of Romania's Petrolul Ploieşti.

During preparations for the upcoming season at their training camp in Bolu, Topal shared exclusive insights with Demirören News Agency (DHA) on various topics, including his transition to coaching, team philosophy, transfer strategies and aspirations for Euro 2024.

Reflecting on his post-playing career, Topal described the initial year as comfortable yet transitional, following a rigorous football career and personal challenges post-retirement.

"After a seismic shift in my life, we underwent a tough recovery phase for two years. Once we felt ready, we decided to begin anew, hoping for a positive outcome," he expressed.

Transitioning directly from player to coach, Topal acknowledged the inherent challenges in coaching, emphasizing: "Just like playing, coaching presents its own set of difficulties. I chose to complete my education and obtain the necessary licenses before diving in solo. Coaching is tougher than playing; I've always embraced responsibility."

Regarding his choice to start his coaching career in Romania rather than Türkiye, Topal explained: "Stepping out of your comfort zone is key to achieving certain milestones. We had more comfortable options, but Romania offered a promising start. My decision was backed by a week-long dialogue with Vice President Christian Fogarassy, fostering a productive partnership and effective planning."

Planning long-term strategies, Topal highlighted the rigorous competition and high-level intensity of the Romanian League, contrasting it with Turkish football's operational disparities.

"We're executing a two-to-three-year plan, with interim goals aligned to exceed expectations. The team's positive direction hinges on our strategic transfers and performance execution," he said.

The warm reception from Petrolul Ploieşti fans upon his arrival surprised Topal, elevating team ambitions.

"Their fervent welcome honored us greatly, underscoring their unwavering support and increasing our accountability. We're committed to not disappointing them," he said.

Expanding on coaching challenges, Topal differentiated between player and coach responsibilities.

"As a player, your focus is on personal performance and physical upkeep. Coaching extends this accountability to managing everyone, demanding a heightened responsibility level," he said.

Discussing Petrolul Ploieşti's gameplay under his guidance, Topal outlined: "We aim to embody a resilient team ethos, implementing my football philosophy. Starting fresh this preseason allows us to build our squad from scratch, a significant advantage for us. I aim for adaptive strategies rather than rigid systems."

Topal expressed interest in recruiting Turkish players from the Süper Lig, although he acknowledged the procedural challenges in Romania's recruitment system. "Our intent is to bring in Turkish talent, although Romanian regulations pose constraints," he stated.

Assessing the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, Topal closely monitors player performances and national team dynamics. "It's an exhilarating tournament, but we must support our players amidst any criticisms. Despite recent setbacks, I firmly believe in our team's resilience and future potential," he affirmed.

Commenting on Türkiye's football culture, Topal lamented its volatility and emotionalism.

"We celebrate wins collectively but also endure severe criticisms. Establishing a sustainable football culture remains a priority; we need leadership from within the sport," he said.

Anticipating a competitive Süper Lig season, Topal hoped for broader title contention beyond traditional frontrunners.

"Last season showcased a thrilling duel between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, setting new records amid distracting controversies. We aim for a more inclusive title race this season," he concluded.