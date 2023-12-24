Following last week's Süper Lig match between Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor, the Turkish Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) delivered a significant setback to the former by imposing a 3-0 forfeit defeat and deducting three crucial points from their tally.

The catalyst for this punishment was Istanbulspor's president, Ecmel Faik Sarıalioğlu, who, in the 74th minute, made the unprecedented decision to withdraw his team from the pitch.

The PFDK, unimpressed by this brazen act, declared Istanbulspor defeated and deducted three points from their tally, citing the abandonment of the ongoing match.

Sarıalioğlu himself did not escape unscathed.

The Istanbulspor president found himself on the receiving end of a 90-day suspension and a staggering fine of TL 780,000 ($26,900).

The penalties were levied against him for his actions, which were deemed a breach of accreditation instructions and unsportsmanlike behavior.

Adding insult to injury, Istanbulspor will also have to endure a suspension from their next home match due to the unruly and disruptive behavior of some of their fans during the ill-fated encounter.

Meanwhile, across town, Fenerbahçe players Fred and Mert Hakan Yandaş faced the music from the PFDK following a red card debacle in the match against Kayserispor.

The Brazilian star, Fred, received a three-match suspension and a fine of TL 39,000 for his verbal abuse directed at the match referee.

On the other hand, Mert Hakan Yandaş, who earned a red card in the same fixture, was handed a two-match ban and a hefty TL 78,000 fine for his unsportsmanlike conduct toward the referee after his marching orders.

Fenerbahçe, as a club, did not escape the disciplinary hammer either.

The PFDK slapped a fine of TL 112,000 on the club for field incidents caused by its fans and an additional TL 260,000 for the recurring issue of ugly and disruptive cheering.

In total, a substantial sum of TL 372,000 was imposed, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Elsewhere in the TFF 2nd League White Group, Bursaspor found themselves in hot water after a tumultuous match against Diyarbekirspor in the 18th week.

The green-white club was handed a punishment of playing two official matches without spectators, a consequence of field incidents instigated by their fans and members.

Individual players from Bursaspor also faced the disciplinary fallout.

Ozan Ismail Koç and Bilal Güney were fined for unsportsmanlike behavior toward an opposing team member.

Additionally, Çağatay Yılmaz received a hefty six-match ban, while Canberk Yurdakul, Talha Yakin, Eren Tunalı, and Ertuğrul Kurtuluş each faced their respective suspensions.

The financial toll on Bursaspor was significant, with fines totaling TL 78,750 due to unsportsmanlike behavior, field incidents, and fan misconduct.

Diyarbekirspor, not exempt from repercussions, saw Serhat Enes Çalışkan and Cem Çelik handed a five-match ban and a fine of TL 9,000 each for their attack on an opposing team member.

The club itself was fined TL 6,750 for unsportsmanlike behavior.