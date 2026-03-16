Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgün believes Türkiye can end a 24-year World Cup drought, insisting the national squad has the quality and mentality to win every match on the road to North America.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency (AA) as part of the “Pride of the Nation on the Road to the 2026 World Cup” project, Akgün opened up about his ambitions, his bond with teammates, and the journey that shaped him from Sultan Murat Mahallesi to the world stage.

Determined for North America

“We all dream of the World Cup. We have the quality and strength to make it happen,” Akgün said. “No match is easy, but we are ready for the play-offs and confident we can qualify. Playing away isn’t a disadvantage. Our fans support us everywhere. We want to take the Turkish flag to the World Cup and make our country proud.”

He described facing Romania at home and potentially meeting the winner of Slovakia-Kosovo as steps toward the ultimate goal.

“Being at the World Cup in the national jersey is one of my biggest dreams since childhood. I want to live that moment and make this generation proud.”

No match beyond the squad

On potential World Cup group stage opponents, Australia, Paraguay, and the USA, Akgün remained undaunted.

“Every game is winnable. We are a strong, high-quality team. When we give our all, there’s no match we can’t win,” he said. Reflecting on Euro 2024, he recalled both the highs and heartbreaks. “Losing to the Netherlands hurt deeply. We believed we could go all the way. Still, representing our country with pride made it worthwhile.”

Akgün emphasized the team’s cohesion. “Success comes from our family-like environment. Even after 40 days of camp, nobody said they were bored. We sang, laughed, and enjoyed every moment together. Those experiences reflect on the pitch.”

Galatasaray ambitions

At club level, Akgün highlighted Galatasaray’s ambitions. “We’re chasing a fourth consecutive league title. Our quality and squad depth put us in a strong position for both the Süper Lig and the Champions League. Our pressure-based style is our biggest weapon, it defines us. Every match, we play to win.”

Discussing his versatility, Akgün said, “I can play on either wing or behind the striker. Lately, I’ve played more as a No.10. Messi and Griezmann inspire my style. Playing alongside Icardi and Osimhen is a privilege, they’re world-class forwards who push the team forward.”

National team memories and mentorship

Akgün shared candid memories from his youth and national team experiences.

He highlighted Montella’s impact: “He fosters confidence and creates a bond among players. Everyone looks forward to training. That translates to energy and results on the pitch.”

He fondly recalled his first national team goal, Champions League wins over Liverpool, Juventus, and Tottenham, and personal milestones.

On role models, he cited Arda Turan and Semih Kaya as guiding figures from his youth.

Roots and personal life

Born and raised in Sultan Murat Mahallesi, Akgün credits his neighborhood for shaping him. “I’m proud to be the only footballer from my area. I try to stay connected and give back whenever I can.” He recounted starting at Kosova Güçspor and advancing through Galatasaray’s academy, remembering mentors such as Adem Yeşil and Ahmet Keskin Kılıç.

Off the pitch, Akgün enjoys time with family, friends, and his fiancee, Tuğçe, who has supported him since adolescence. He highlighted his younger brother Emre, also a footballer, with playful sibling banter about training and fitness.

“I’m happy in Galatasaray, competing in the Champions League, and aiming for league titles. My focus is the club’s success,” he said. On future transfers, Akgün added, “Every young player dreams of Europe, but I’m already at one of the continent’s top clubs. For now, it’s about winning trophies and making our fans proud.”