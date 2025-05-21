Dozens of players from Türkiye’s lower leagues donned black and gathered outside the Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) headquarters Tuesday, protesting a controversial rule that limits the number of players over age 24 in third-tier squads.

The protest, held at the TFF’s Hasan Doğan National Training Center in Riva, was spearheaded by the Turkish Professional Footballers Association (TPFD), with its president, Saffet Akyüz, leading a delegation into talks with federation officials – including TFF President and former Trabzonspor Chair Mehmet Büyükekşi, and executive board member Mecnun Otyakmaz.

At the heart of the dispute is a newly implemented TFF regulation restricting 3rd League clubs to a maximum of five players born on or before Dec. 31, 2000 – effectively squeezing out seasoned players from already struggling squads.

Akyüz, speaking after the closed-door meeting, criticized the federation for enforcing a decision that affects both clubs and players without prior consultation with stakeholders.

“We came here because we weren't involved,” he said. “We told them it’s not about age – it’s about performance. The best players should play.”

While the players’ delegation argued for a revision, Akyüz said the TFF remained unmoved.

“The federation thinks the rule is necessary to solve club-level problems,” he added. “But we believe the real issue lies in broken club structures – not the players.”

Should the talks collapse, the TPFD says it will escalate the matter.

“If no positive outcome comes, we’ll file with the Arbitration Board,” Akyüz warned. “And if needed, we’ll take this fight to every possible platform. From now on, we’ll move with the collective strength of footballers.”

He also revealed plans to meet with 2nd and 3rd League club presidents to push for a rollback of the policy, stressing that federations and their decisions “are not permanent.”

Veteran defender Sezer Özmen, who joined the protest, likened the policy to taking bread from their tables.

“We’re here to mourn – in black – to show that our careers, our livelihoods, are being stolen overnight,” Özmen said. “This isn’t just about us. This is about fairness and survival.”

Yasin Palaz, another experienced lower-league player, described the federation’s response as “rigid,” but expressed hope that leaders with football backgrounds – including the federation chief and even President Erdoğan – would listen to reason.

“We believe they'll understand the injustice,” said Palaz. “Young players deserve chances, but not at the cost of casting aside veterans who still have plenty to offer.”

While the TFF insists the decision will help clubs develop young talent amid financial constraints, players argue that real development starts with stable clubs – not artificial quotas.

“How many clubs have proper academies, kitchens or clean financial records?” Akyüz added. “Fix that first, and players will follow suit.”