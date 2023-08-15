Atalanta's Merih Demiral has inked a deal with Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli, leaving even the most seasoned pundits stunned.

The Turkish defender, who had been looming on Fenerbahçe's transfer radar, has taken a dramatic turn in his career, swapping continents for a staggering 12 million euro ($13 million) contract.

Demiral, a recognizable figure donning the colors of Atalanta in the Italian Serie A, was widely anticipated to embark on a new journey.

The whispers and speculations surrounding his future have now crystallized into a surprising announcement: Al Ahli, the previously unheralded destination, is now set to host his talents.

Amid the fervor of the summer transfer window, the allure of Demiral had attracted admirers from across the European spectrum.

The likes of Nottingham Forest, a prominent English Premier League contender, and Inter Milan from Italy Serie A, had their eyes set on him.

West Ham United were also seen as a contenders for his signature.

Intriguingly, Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe were no bystanders in this drama.

Their pursuit of Demiral was no secret, and the allure of Istanbul's embrace was evident.

A loan and purchase option seemed poised to seal the deal.

However, the 25-year-old Turkish international, in a move that blindsided many, has found his new haven in the rich landscapes of Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli.

A jaw-dropping annual contract worth 12 million euros over a span of three years, coupled with a 20 million euros testimonial, encapsulates the astonishing magnitude of this decision.

The rejection of both the Fenerbahçe and the Premier League propositions only adds an enigmatic layer to this chapter.

Intriguingly, this groundbreaking pact has catapulted Demiral to the zenith of Turkish football earners.

The allure of Al Ahli is not confined to Demiral's arrival alone.

The Saudi Arabian juggernaut, assembling a constellation of football luminaries, has a roster featuring familiar faces.

Ezgjan Alioski, who had a stint with Fenerbahçe on loan last season, shares the same spotlight.

The current transfer window has seen the club pull off eye-catching coups, including the likes of Edouard Mendy, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.