The Türkiye national football team wrapped up 2025 with momentum, milestones and renewed optimism, completing one of its most productive years in recent memory while taking decisive steps toward a long-awaited return to the World Cup.

The Crescent-Stars played 10 matches across official competitions and friendlies, finishing the year with six wins, two defeats and one draw.

They scored 25 goals and conceded 15, pairing attacking depth with growing composure on the international stage.

Türkiye’s biggest breakthrough came in March in the UEFA Nations League play-offs, where they faced Hungary in a two-legged tie.

A 3-1 home win was followed by a commanding 3-0 victory in Budapest, sealing promotion to Nations League A for the first time since the competition’s launch in 2018.

The away triumph also ended a 19-year wait for a victory on Hungarian soil, underlining Türkiye’s growing maturity in high-pressure environments.

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers, Türkiye navigated a demanding Group E alongside Spain, Georgia and Bulgaria.

They finished second with 13 points from four wins, one draw and one defeat, earning a place in the play-offs.

The campaign was defined by sharp contrasts, including one of the heaviest losses in national team history, a 6-0 defeat to Spain in Konya, and emphatic responses such as a 6-1 away win over Bulgaria and a resilient 2-2 draw in Spain that proved decisive in securing second place.

Türkiye will now face Romania in the World Cup play-off semifinals in March, with the winner advancing to a final against either Slovakia or Kosovo for a place at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The year also included a training camp in the United States, where Türkiye tested themselves against CONCACAF opposition.

They beat the hosts 2-1 before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mexico, using the matches to sharpen depth and adaptability ahead of crucial fixtures.

Several milestones defined the year.

The win over Hungary marked Türkiye’s 250th victory in senior international football, pushing the all-time record to 255 wins from 647 matches.

Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu reached 100 caps against Bulgaria, becoming only the sixth player in national team history to reach that mark.

Since his debut in 2013, he has been a constant presence through three European Championships and remains a central figure in the squad.

Offensively, Türkiye’s goals were spread across the squad, with 13 different players finding the net.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu led the way with four goals, while Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız continued their rise with three each, reinforcing the blend of youth and experience shaping the team’s future.

Türkiye closed the year ranked 25th in the FIFA world rankings with 1,582 points, climbing two places from the start of 2025 and reflecting steady progress across competitions.