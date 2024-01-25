UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches will be broadcast for free on Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT's channels and digital platform Tabii.

The public broadcaster will air the abovementioned UEFA league matches for the 2024-2025, 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 seasons.

The games of Turkish football clubs will also be broadcast free of charge on TRT 1 and TRT Spor channels.

Türkiye's public broadcaster, TRT, launched its brand new international digital platform, Tabii, in a ceremony held in Istanbul in May.

The Director-General of TRT, Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, announced that they are pleased to broadcast the matches for free for the first time in Türkiye.

"It is a source of pride for us to spread the excitement of football to every corner of our country, as Türkiye's public broadcaster said," Sobacı said.