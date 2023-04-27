Turkish international Çağlar Söyüncü’s time at Leicester City looks to be coming close to an end, with the center back set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Despite being linked with a move to the Spanish capital for quite some time, the defender’s future was uncertain until reports surfaced that Leicester City decided to freeze him out following complications in his contract extension.

As a result, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid seized the opportunity to secure the services of the talented player.

Söyüncü’s departure comes when the 2015-16 English Premier League champions struggle to avoid relegation, a significant disappointment given their recent stable run in form.

Leicester City’s former coach, Brendan Rodgers, who had benched Söyüncü last season, was recently relieved of his duties.

Although Rodgers claimed that the Turkish international was not playing due to poor form, rumors suggest that he was excluded from the squad because he refused to extend his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

Despite the setback, the 26-year-old player, who had drawn the attention of European giants due to his performance in past seasons, began to find playing time after parting ways with Brendan Rodgers.

The Turkish international reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid in January, as confirmed by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, and is now set to don the Colchoneros colors.

Romano’s Twitter post states that Söyüncü’s contract with Atletico Madrid will be valid until June 2027.

Söyüncü’s career journey has been impressive.

He was transferred from TFF 1. Lig side Altınordu to the German Bundesliga outfit Freiburg for 7.93 million euros ($8.75 million) in 2016, where he played 55 games before moving to Leicester City in 2018 for 21.1 million euros.

Söyüncü played in 130 matches in his five-year English adventure, increasing his market value to 45 million euros.