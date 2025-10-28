Türkiye’s women stand on the brink of a defining moment in their rise through European football. Riding high after a 4-0 demolition of Kosovo in the first leg, the national team returns home to İzmir tonight aiming to cement their UEFA Women’s Nations League B status – and keep their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup dream alive.

Head coach Necla Güngör-Kıraç’s squad has found the perfect balance between grit and grace.

Her disciplined yet attack-minded side will take the pitch at Gürsel Aksel Stadium with a four-goal cushion and the backing of a passionate Aegean crowd.

Commanding first act

Türkiye’s performance in Pristina was pure dominance.

Kader Hançar struck twice inside the opening 10 minutes to set the tone, Melike Pekel added a precise finish before the break, and Ece Türkoğlu capped the rout midway through the second half.

Kosovo, toothless in attack and undone by defensive lapses, failed to muster a single shot on target.

The result extended Türkiye’s unbeaten run to three games, including a clean-sheet win over Georgia, and marked their first-ever competitive victory over Kosovo – a psychological shift that underscores their evolution into a team that now expects to win, not just compete.

Stars to watch

Melike Pekel, the Fenerbahçe forward and captain, leads by example – her three goals in the last four internationals testify to her clinical edge.

Hançar, the playmaker from ALG Spor, dictates tempo and delivers a lethal long-range threat, while Türkoğlu, a 22-year-old dynamo from Fenerbahçe, injects speed and flair from midfield.

Defensively, Bayern Munich’s Ceren Özge Kayalı anchors a backline that has conceded just once in five matches, shielded by goalkeeper Selda Akgöz, a model of consistency.

For Kosovo, the assignment borders on impossible.

Down four goals, they’ll pin slim hopes on midfielder Donjeta Halilaj’s set-piece craft and forward Valentina Limani’s finishing touch.

Head coach Arsim Abazi knows his side must play flawlessly to even threaten a comeback.

What’s at stake

Tonight’s tie isn’t just about pride – it determines who stays in League B for the 2025-26 UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The winner continues toward the 2027 World Cup qualifying path, while the loser drops to League C and faces a far steeper climb.

Should Türkiye advance, they’ll join the League B group draw on Nov. 4 in Nyon, setting up a February-June 2026 campaign that could finally open the door to their first-ever World Cup.

With UEFA expanding its slots to 10, the timing has never been better.