The 2024 European Championship in Germany is just around the corner, and UEFA has announced that from Tuesday, over 1.2 million tickets will be up for grabs, offering a range of prices to cater to every fan's budget.

The ticket pricing for this event is quite flexible, ensuring accessibility for all football enthusiasts.

Seats for group-stage games start at 30 euros ($32), making it affordable for fans to catch the action live.

The grand finale tickets are available at 1,000 euros.

But here's the real kicker: According to UEFA, there will be an introduction of a brand-new category called "Prime Seats" that promises to elevate the fan experience.

Positioned right at the halfway line, these premium seats offer the ultimate view of the game.

For group-stage matches, they come at 400 euros, while the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin will see them priced at 2,000 euros.

Football tournaments in Germany have a reputation for generating high revenue, and Euro 2024 is no exception.

The hospitality packages for this event are approximately 40% more expensive than those at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

UEFA's goal is to generate at least 2.4 billion euros in total revenue from Euro 2024, as they aim to rebuild their cash reserves above 500 million euros, which took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the period between Oct. 3-26, spectators can secure their spots for specific match dates, even before the full tournament schedule is unveiled.

UEFA encouraged local fans to seize this opportunity, making it "the best chance, especially for local fans," with the tickets available through UEFA's website.

A second phase kicks off two days after the tournament draw on Dec. 2 in Hamburg, where 21 of the 24 participating nations will be determined.

UEFA will retain tickets for fans of the remaining three teams, who will qualify through playoffs in March.

More than 80% of the 2.7 million tickets available for the 51 games will go to supporters of the 24 teams and the general public.

Portugal fans with a sign asking for tickets near to the ground before the game against Austria at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, June 18, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

There will be 380,000 seats in the lowest-price category, located behind the goals, with 270,000 priced at 30 euros for group-stage matches.

The 30 euros ($32) price point, which was available at Euro 2020 in only three host cities due to the pandemic, ensures that more fans can experience the thrill of live football. It is a step towards inclusivity in the world of sports.

UEFA is also retaining the "category 1" class, which offered the most premium seats at Euro 2020.

Before the quarterfinals in most cities, these tickets were priced at 185 euros ($198), and for the final at Wembley Stadium in London, it was 945 euros.

At the 2024 final, the category 1 price is set at 1,000 euros.

As part of the ticket allocation, UEFA dedicates 7% of the tournament capacity to broadcasters and sponsors, 4% to the hospitality program, and 4% to German sports and public authorities.

UEFA retains 3% for itself, member federations and its guests.

The hospitality program offers a premium experience for fans, but it comes at a higher price than the 2022 World Cup.

In Germany, prices start at 1,250 euros, making it a top-tier offering.

For reference, hospitality packages at Euro 2020 began at 780 euros.

All ticket holders in Germany will enjoy free public transport from 6:00 a.m. on game day until 6:00 p.m. the following day in the host city and region.

Deutsche Bahn, the rail operator, is a proud sponsor of the tournament.

With matches set to take place in ten vibrant German cities – Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart – Euro 2024 promises to be an unforgettable football extravaganza.