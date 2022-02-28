UEFA has canceled its sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, European soccer's governing body said on Monday, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions. The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.

The sponsorship deal has been in place since 2012 and is reported to be worth around 40 million euros ($44.8 million) per season.

UEFA and FIFA announced Monday that all Russian national and club teams were suspended from international football.