UEFA has canceled its sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, European soccer's governing body said on Monday, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions. The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.
The sponsorship deal has been in place since 2012 and is reported to be worth around 40 million euros ($44.8 million) per season.
UEFA and FIFA announced Monday that all Russian national and club teams were suspended from international football.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.