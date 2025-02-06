UEFA ordered Roma on Wednesday to close most of one end of the Stadio Olimpico for their upcoming Europa League playoff game due to fan misconduct.

The club was charged after crowd disturbances and other incidents marred their 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in last Thursday's final league-phase match.

As a result, two sections of the stadium’s north end will be closed when Porto visits on Feb. 20 for the second leg of the knockout round. The winner advances to the round of 16.

UEFA disciplinary judges also imposed a 30,000-euro ($31,250) fine on Roma.

UEFA fined Eintracht 25,000 euros ($26,000) for disorder among its fans in Rome. The German club also received a provisional one-game ban on selling tickets for an away game during a two-year probationary period.

Eintracht, the 2022 Europa League champion, has already advanced directly to the round of 16.

In a separate case, UEFA fined Twente 35,000 euros ($36,500) and ordered the closure of one end of the Dutch club’s stadium for their Europa League playoff first-leg game against Bodo/Glimt on Feb. 13.