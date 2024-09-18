The European football governing body UEFA has handed Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera a three-match suspension for violent behavior in the club's previous match.

The 38-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper will now be ineligible for the club’s first three matches in the second-tier Europa League, for which the booking list was published on Tuesday.

In their Aug. 27 match against Swiss club Young Boys, Galatasaray lost the UEFA Champions League playoffs second leg 1-0 in Istanbul and was eliminated.

The Young Boys won 4-2 on aggregate to qualify for the top-flight Champions League phase and send Galatasaray to the Europa League.

A Galatasaray regular since 2011, Muslera was shown a red card near the end of the match for tripping forward Alan Virginius as the French player was celebrating his goal.

Muslera will miss the PAOK, RFS and Elfsborg matches in the Europa League's league phase in September-October.

The 2024-25 Europa League will begin on Sept. 25 with Galatasaray without Muslera playing their opener against Greek club PAOK at home.

Muslera will be able to play in the Galatasaray vs. Tottenham Hotspur match (matchday 4) on Nov. 7 in Istanbul.